Telos Capital Management Inc. Invests $196,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camping World by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 93,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Trading Up 0.1 %

CWH opened at $21.94 on Monday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.36 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,249.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

