Telos Capital Management Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $272,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BA opened at $173.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.91. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

