Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $201.00 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $201.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

