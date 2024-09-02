Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,884 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

