Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $112.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.