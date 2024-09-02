Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

