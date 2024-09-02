Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $13.90 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $259.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

