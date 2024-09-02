Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Guess? in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. Guess? has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth about $82,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,090,000 after buying an additional 525,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 41.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 474,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,454,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

