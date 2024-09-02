Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $84.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,373,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977,313 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.