Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Update

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tema Oncology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tema Oncology ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. Tema Oncology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Tema Oncology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tema Oncology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 319,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 19.01% of Tema Oncology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tema Oncology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Oncology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.