Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $3.99 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $61.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

