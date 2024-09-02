Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $9.73 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 million, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

