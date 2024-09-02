TETRA Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

TTI stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 157,295 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 127,378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.