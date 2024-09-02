The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Director Sells $2,337,000.00 in Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Lowry Baldwin sold 20,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $827,200.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BWIN opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.60. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

