The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,846,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 1,709,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cannabist in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cannabist
Cannabist Stock Up 1.1 %
About Cannabist
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabist
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.