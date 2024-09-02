The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,846,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 1,709,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cannabist in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Cannabist Stock Up 1.1 %

About Cannabist

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSTF opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23. Cannabist has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

