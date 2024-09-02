The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CLX opened at $158.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $159.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

