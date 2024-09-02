The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

