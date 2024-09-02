The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $146.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $147.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

