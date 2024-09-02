The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Decreased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $368.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

