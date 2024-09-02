The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

NYSE IPG opened at $32.61 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

