The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,334 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $32.61 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

