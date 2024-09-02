The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $129.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $491,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

