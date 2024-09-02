The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 170,668 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.1 %

MOS opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

