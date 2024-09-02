The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

