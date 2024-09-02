The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.