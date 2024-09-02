The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WU opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

