Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific
In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on TMO
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TMO stock opened at $615.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $622.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $578.71 and a 200-day moving average of $576.22.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thermo Fisher Scientific
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.