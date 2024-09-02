Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,984.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,352 shares of company stock worth $10,526,982 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

