Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $713,000.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

