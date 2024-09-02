Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $57.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE TNL opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

