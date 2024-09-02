TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 55,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 54,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

