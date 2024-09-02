trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.62. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

