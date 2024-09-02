U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.56 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

