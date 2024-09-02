UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $136.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

