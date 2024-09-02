United American Healthcare Co. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the medical device company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 105.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
United American Healthcare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UAHC opened at $0.09 on Monday. United American Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About United American Healthcare
