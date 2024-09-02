Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $30,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNM opened at $55.49 on Monday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

