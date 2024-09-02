Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Vale by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vale by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vale by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 3.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Vale Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.09%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.