Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $146.73 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.71.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

