Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 4,547 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $147.76 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $140.29.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

