Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $174.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.78. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

