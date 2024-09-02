Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,985 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,321,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 234,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 211,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $74.17 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

