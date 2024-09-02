Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth $722,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $138.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $99.37 and a 12-month high of $139.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

