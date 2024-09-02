Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 52,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 54,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

