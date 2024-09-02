Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $231.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average of $214.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

