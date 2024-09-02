Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $127.43 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

