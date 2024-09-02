Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

