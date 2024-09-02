Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $86.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

