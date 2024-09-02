Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $73.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $75.55.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

