Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $107.86 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 347.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

