Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $483.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.20 and a 200-day moving average of $459.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total transaction of $51,822,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,559,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,160,630,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock worth $638,333,126. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

